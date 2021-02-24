In the last trading session, 1,716,762 shares of the Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.(NASDAQ:SSPK) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.25, and it changed around -$1.8 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $789.03 Million. SSPK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.5, offering almost -16.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.34% since then. We note from Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 959.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 Million.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SSPK as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Silver

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK): Trading Information

Although SSPK has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $29.50 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.98% year-to-date, but still down -0.0848 over the last five days. On the other hand, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) is 0.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 602.87 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 318.98 day(s).

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.6% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. shares, and 87.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.95%. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 50 institutions, with Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.12% of the shares, which is about 2.23 Million shares worth $28.41 Million.

Bloom Tree Partners, LLC, with 5.39% or 1.68 Million shares worth $21.49 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 110100 shares worth $1.41 Million, making up 0.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd held roughly 40.89 Thousand shares worth around $414.25 Thousand, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.