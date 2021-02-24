In the last trading session, 1,064,340 shares of the Unity Biotechnology, Inc.(NASDAQ:UBX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.98, and it changed around -$0.76 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $369.33 Million. UBX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.44, offering almost -121.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.03% since then. We note from Unity Biotechnology, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 931.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 970.58 Million.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended UBX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.47 for the current quarter.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX): Trading Information

Although UBX has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.20- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.33% year-to-date, but still down -0.171 over the last five days. On the other hand, Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.77 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.2, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -11.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UBX is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +71.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 30.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.8% of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. shares, and 56.5% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.06%. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. stock is held by 112 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.66% of the shares, which is about 4.58 Million shares worth $24.02 Million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 7.19% or 3.8 Million shares worth $19.93 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2081045 shares worth $10.9 Million, making up 3.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.02 Million shares worth around $3.53 Million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.