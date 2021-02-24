In the last trading session, 1,133,760 shares of the Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc.(NASDAQ:IEA) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.23, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $394.65 Million. IEA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.13, offering almost -40.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.54% since then. We note from Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.1 Million.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended IEA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA): Trading Information

Instantly IEA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $19.13 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.04% year-to-date, but still down -0.1026 over the last five days. On the other hand, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) is -0.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -24.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IEA is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -24.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) projections and forecasts

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +322.3 percent over the past six months and at a -138% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.5%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -132.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $385Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. to make $275Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $520Million and $358.16 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -23.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 52.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8% per year for the next five years.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.73% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. shares, and 32.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.81%. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.1% of the shares, which is about 2.31 Million shares worth $38.34 Million.

Royce & Associates LP, with 3.82% or 875.1 Thousand shares worth $14.5 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Royce Value Trust, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2313527 shares worth $38.34 Million, making up 10.1% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Value Trust, Inc. held roughly 600Thousand shares worth around $9.94 Million, which represents about 2.62% of the total shares outstanding.