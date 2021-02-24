In today’s recent session, 3,370,343 shares of the Rocket Companies, Inc.(NYSE:RKT) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.67, and it changed around -$0.33 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.68 Billion. RKT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.42, offering almost -74.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.5, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.03% since then. We note from Rocket Companies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.89 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.63 Million.

Rocket Companies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended RKT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Rocket Companies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT): Trading Information Today

Although RKT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.82 on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.0264 over the last five days. On the other hand, Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.38 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.37, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 23.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RKT is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +77.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Rocket Companies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 45.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 26.83% per year for the next five years.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.61% of Rocket Companies, Inc. shares, and 68.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70%. Rocket Companies, Inc. stock is held by 245 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.32% of the shares, which is about 10.76 Million shares worth $214.4 Million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, with 8.24% or 9.51 Million shares worth $189.5 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.