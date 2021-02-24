In the last trading session, 1,172,847 shares of the Relay Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:RLAY) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.46, and it changed around -$3.56 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.64 Billion. RLAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.37, offering almost -59.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.53% since then. We note from Relay Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 581.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 595.53 Million.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RLAY as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY): Trading Information

Although RLAY has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $46.70 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.0856 over the last five days. On the other hand, Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) is -0.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 45.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RLAY is forecast to be at a low of $52 and a high of $66. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +63.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -54.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.09% of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 92.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.71%. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 131 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 31.01% of the shares, which is about 27.9 Million shares worth $1.19 Billion.

TRV GP III, LLC, with 11.73% or 10.55 Million shares worth $449.37 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.