In the last trading session, 2,281,946 shares of the Rackspace Technology, Inc.(NASDAQ:RXT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.13, and it changed around $0.54 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.29 Billion. RXT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.76, offering almost -21.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.83% since then. We note from Rackspace Technology, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 Million.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RXT as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Rackspace Technology, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT): Trading Information

Instantly RXT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $25.20 on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.11% year-to-date, but still down -0.1595 over the last five days. On the other hand, Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.29 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 27.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RXT is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $29. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +37.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Rackspace Technology, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 78.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 63.39% per year for the next five years.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.99% of Rackspace Technology, Inc. shares, and 95.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.65%. Rackspace Technology, Inc. stock is held by 153 institutions, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 64.71% of the shares, which is about 129.61 Million shares worth $2.47 Billion.

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P., with 5.99% or 12Million shares worth $228.72 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd and Fidelity Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 2587893 shares worth $46.48 Million, making up 1.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held roughly 1.03 Million shares worth around $19.67 Million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.