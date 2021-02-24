In the last trading session, 1,874,885 shares of the Quotient Limited(NASDAQ:QTNT) were traded, and its beta was 2.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.92, and it changed around -$0.34 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $497.57 Million. QTNT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.38, offering almost -110.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.22% since then. We note from Quotient Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 656Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 974.19 Million.

Quotient Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended QTNT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Quotient Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT): Trading Information

Although QTNT has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.50- on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.0855 over the last five days. On the other hand, Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) is -0.2% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.68 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 150.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QTNT is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +184.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 103.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) projections and forecasts

Quotient Limited share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20 percent over the past six months and at a -28.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +16.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.8 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Quotient Limited to make $9.2 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.7 Million and $8.67 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.5%. Quotient Limited earnings are expected to increase by 25.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.82% of Quotient Limited shares, and 91.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.32%. Quotient Limited stock is held by 161 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 16.02% of the shares, which is about 16.2 Million shares worth $84.41 Million.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc, with 9.15% or 9.25 Million shares worth $48.2 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2914656 shares worth $15.19 Million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Small-Mid Fund held roughly 1.76 Million shares worth around $9.06 Million, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.