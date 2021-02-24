In the last trading session, 1,433,108 shares of the Quidel Corporation(NASDAQ:QDEL) were traded, and its beta was 0.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $167.42, and it changed around $3.87 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.09 Billion. QDEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $306.72, offering almost -83.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $72.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.4% since then. We note from Quidel Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 865.1 Million.

Quidel Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended QDEL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Quidel Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $9.57 for the current quarter.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL): Trading Information

Instantly QDEL has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $224.3 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.2457 over the last five days. On the other hand, Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) is -0.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.63 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $258.2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 54.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QDEL is forecast to be at a low of $170 and a high of $371. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +121.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) projections and forecasts

Quidel Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.68 percent over the past six months and at a 83.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +684.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 378.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 73.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $755.07 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Quidel Corporation to make $726.71 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $174.65 Million and $189.79 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 332.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 282.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 154.3%. Quidel Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 971.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 7.2% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.79% of Quidel Corporation shares, and 87.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.88%. Quidel Corporation stock is held by 534 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.13% of the shares, which is about 4.26 Million shares worth $765.64 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.57% or 3.6 Million shares worth $647.56 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1141499 shares worth $250.42 Million, making up 2.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held roughly 1.04 Million shares worth around $277.77 Million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.