In the last trading session, 1,073,785 shares of the Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:PSTI) were traded, and its beta was 2.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.48, and it changed around -$0.34 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $204.31 Million. PSTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.29, offering almost -105.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.48% since then. We note from Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 580.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 854.77 Million.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PSTI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI): Trading Information

Although PSTI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.77- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.08% year-to-date, but still down -0.1745 over the last five days. On the other hand, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 986.97 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 38.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSTI is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +54.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.5%. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 94.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.94% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 11.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.53%. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 59 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.56% of the shares, which is about 3.96 Million shares worth $27.99 Million.

Nia Impact Advisors, LLC, with 0.91% or 287.92 Thousand shares worth $2.04 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3789907 shares worth $26.79 Million, making up 12.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF held roughly 160.2 Thousand shares worth around $1.13 Million, which represents about 0.51% of the total shares outstanding.