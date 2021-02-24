In the last trading session, 1,191,261 shares of the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:PT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.56, and it changed around -$0.31 or -0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.3 Million. PT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.99, offering almost -91.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.92% since then. We note from Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 942.99 Million.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT): Trading Information

Although PT has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.99 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 47.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.59% year-to-date, but still down -0.3004 over the last five days. On the other hand, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) is 0.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 247.58 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.42% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares, and 0.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.35%. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stock is held by 3 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.19% of the shares, which is about 66.63 Thousand shares worth $65.29 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.14% or 49.46 Thousand shares worth $48.46 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 7937 shares worth $7.78 Thousand, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held roughly 6.08 Thousand shares worth around $6.01 Thousand, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.