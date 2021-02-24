In the last trading session, 1,903,006 shares of the Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:OXBR) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.86, and it changed around -$0.7 or -0.2% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.4 Million. OXBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.62, offering almost -236.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.13% since then. We note from Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 864.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.37 Million.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended OXBR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR): Trading Information

Although OXBR has showed a red trend with a performance of -19.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.93- on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.53% year-to-date, but still down -0.2533 over the last five days. On the other hand, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) is 0.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 973.16 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 222.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 197.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OXBR is forecast to be at a low of $8.5 and a high of $8.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +197.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 197.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.6%. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by 94.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.38% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares, and 2.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.84%. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited stock is held by 7 institutions, with FineMark National Bank & Trust being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.36% of the shares, which is about 250Thousand shares worth $467.5 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 1.89% or 108.27 Thousand shares worth $202.47 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.