In today’s recent session, 14,754,966 shares of the Occidental Petroleum Corporation(NYSE:OXY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.5. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.34, and it changed around $2.28 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.28 Billion. OXY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.44, offering almost -28.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.94% since then. We note from Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.07 Million.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended OXY as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY): Trading Information Today

Instantly OXY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $27.93 on Wednesday, Feb 24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.61% year-to-date, but still up 0.0404 over the last five days. On the other hand, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is 0.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.7 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.39, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OXY is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $32. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +12.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -75.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) projections and forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +98.02 percent over the past six months and at a -67.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 27.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +44.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.55 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Corporation to make $4.63 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $6.45 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -29.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -45.4%. Occidental Petroleum Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -122.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -5.15% per year for the next five years.

OXY Dividend Yield

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 – May 07, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.15 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.15% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 6.92% per year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.23% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, and 68.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.94%. Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock is held by 951 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.91% of the shares, which is about 120.22 Million shares worth $2.08 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.48% or 97.57 Million shares worth $1.69 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 72583126 shares worth $726.56 Million, making up 7.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 21.63 Million shares worth around $216.47 Million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.