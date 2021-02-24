In today’s recent session, 1,192,815 shares of the McAfee Corp.(NASDAQ:MCFE) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.01, and it changed around $1.56 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.89 Billion. MCFE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.14, offering almost -5.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.8, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.56% since then. We note from McAfee Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 679.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 Million.

McAfee Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended MCFE as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. McAfee Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.45, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MCFE is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $27. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +28.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. McAfee Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 53.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.04% per year for the next five years.

MCFE Dividend Yield

McAfee Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.79 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.35. It is important to note, however, that the 1.79% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.1% of McAfee Corp. shares, and 76.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.19%. McAfee Corp. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 42.32% of the shares, which is about 66.59 Million shares worth $1.11 Billion.

Thoma Bravo, LP, with 11.98% or 18.85 Million shares worth $314.64 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4010721 shares worth $66.94 Million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 1.54 Million shares worth around $25.74 Million, which represents about 0.98% of the total shares outstanding.