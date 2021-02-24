In today’s recent session, 25,130,969 shares of the Marathon Oil Corporation(NYSE:MRO) have been traded, and its beta is 3.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.05, and it changed around $0.89 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.63 Billion. MRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.23, offering almost -1.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 74.94% since then. We note from Marathon Oil Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 30.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.75 Million.

Marathon Oil Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended MRO as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Marathon Oil Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO): Trading Information Today

Instantly MRO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.88 on Wednesday, Feb 24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.78% year-to-date, but still up 0.238 over the last five days. On the other hand, Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is 0.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 55.05 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.24, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -15.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRO is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +24.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -50.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) projections and forecasts

Marathon Oil Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +111.76 percent over the past six months and at a -67.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 27.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +37.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 91.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $904.13 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Marathon Oil Corporation to make $936.13 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.23 Billion and $272Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 244.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16%. Marathon Oil Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -54.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

MRO Dividend Yield

Marathon Oil Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 – May 10, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.18 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.18% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.89% per year.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares, and 70.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.46%. Marathon Oil Corporation stock is held by 696 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.58% of the shares, which is about 83.51 Million shares worth $557.02 Million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with 8.09% or 63.9 Million shares worth $426.21 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Windsor II and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 30151987 shares worth $119.4 Million, making up 3.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 18.43 Million shares worth around $75.38 Million, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.