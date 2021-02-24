In the last trading session, 1,023,294 shares of the Liquidity Services, Inc.(NASDAQ:LQDT) were traded, and its beta was 1.1. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.97, and it changed around -$1.85 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $557.73 Million. LQDT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.13, offering almost -38.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.15% since then. We note from Liquidity Services, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 524.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 438.88 Million.

Liquidity Services, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LQDT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Liquidity Services, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT): Trading Information

Although LQDT has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $19.40 on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 0% year-to-date, but still down -0.113 over the last five days. On the other hand, Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) is -0.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 893.49 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 34.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LQDT is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +56.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) projections and forecasts

Liquidity Services, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +95.59 percent over the past six months and at a 350% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +210% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 140% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.2%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.7%. Liquidity Services, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 80.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.94% of Liquidity Services, Inc. shares, and 64.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.42%. Liquidity Services, Inc. stock is held by 152 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.64% of the shares, which is about 4.07 Million shares worth $64.69 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 7.48% or 2.61 Million shares worth $41.58 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1693893 shares worth $26.95 Million, making up 4.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 767.89 Thousand shares worth around $5.73 Million, which represents about 2.2% of the total shares outstanding.