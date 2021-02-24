In the last trading session, 1,972,346 shares of the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:LXRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.44, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.05 Billion. LXRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.65, offering almost -29.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.16% since then. We note from Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.25 Million.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LXRX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX): Trading Information

Although LXRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.8% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.99- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.18% year-to-date, but still down -0.054 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) is -0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.36 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 4.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LXRX is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +74.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -59.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) projections and forecasts

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +322.73 percent over the past six months and at a -180% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +41.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 74.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -92.6%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to make $6.5 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.73 Million and $8Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -98.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -18.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.3%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 197.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.9% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 91.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.8%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 132 institutions, with Artal Group S.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 58.74% of the shares, which is about 71.18 Million shares worth $243.43 Million.

BVF Inc., with 9.05% or 10.96 Million shares worth $37.49 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3749735 shares worth $12.82 Million, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.88 Million shares worth around $2.71 Million, which represents about 1.55% of the total shares outstanding.