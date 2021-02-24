In the last trading session, 1,520,467 shares of the Trident Acquisitions Corp.(NASDAQ:TDAC) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.11, and it changed around -$1.74 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $156.9 Million. TDAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.87, offering almost -28.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.43% since then. We note from Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 977.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 677.61 Million.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TDAC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC): Trading Information

Although TDAC has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $16.87 on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.1% year-to-date, but still down -0.0864 over the last five days. On the other hand, Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 622.91 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.92 day(s).

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Trident Acquisitions Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -245.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.43% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares, and 38.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.3%. Trident Acquisitions Corp. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.68% of the shares, which is about 320.8 Thousand shares worth $3.5 Million.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, with 0.58% or 70Thousand shares worth $837.2 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 654925 shares worth $7.16 Million, making up 5.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd held roughly 93.71 Thousand shares worth around $1.02 Million, which represents about 0.78% of the total shares outstanding.