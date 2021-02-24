In the last trading session, 3,893,948 shares of the Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation(NYSE:SBE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.18, and it changed around -$3.11 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.3 Billion. SBE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.48, offering almost -49.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.73% since then. We note from Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.84 Million.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SBE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE): Trading Information

Although SBE has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $37.98 on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.17% year-to-date, but still down -0.1093 over the last five days. On the other hand, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) is -0.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.38 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 38.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SBE is forecast to be at a low of $46 and a high of $46. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +38.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 38.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -734.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.64% of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation shares, and 72.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.92%. Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation stock is held by 69 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.32% of the shares, which is about 415.74 Thousand shares worth $16.66 Million.

Oxford Asset Management Llp, with 1.19% or 375.04 Thousand shares worth $3.62 Million as of Mar 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd and Cushing Mutual Funds Tr-Cushing Global Clean Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 168489 shares worth $2.23 Million, making up 0.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Cushing Mutual Funds Tr-Cushing Global Clean Equity Fd held roughly 18.13 Thousand shares worth around $609.38 Thousand, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.