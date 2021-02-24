In today’s recent session, 1,258,227 shares of the Summit Materials, Inc.(NYSE:SUM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.86, and it changed around $1.75 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.21 Billion. SUM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.09, offering almost -0.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.04% since then. We note from Summit Materials, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.2 Million.

Summit Materials, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SUM as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Summit Materials, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM): Trading Information Today

Instantly SUM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.7% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $27.99 on Wednesday, Feb 24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.37% year-to-date, but still up 0.1275 over the last five days. On the other hand, Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) is 0.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.76 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.81, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -14.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SUM is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $29. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +4.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) projections and forecasts

Summit Materials, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +67.59 percent over the past six months and at a 13.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.4%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -72.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $624.63 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. to make $342.59 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $506.26 Million and $342.41 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.4%. Summit Materials, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 14.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of Summit Materials, Inc. shares, and 105.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.84%. Summit Materials, Inc. stock is held by 288 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.86% of the shares, which is about 10.11 Million shares worth $203.1 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.2% or 9.36 Million shares worth $187.88 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 5108882 shares worth $102.59 Million, making up 4.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund held roughly 4.39 Million shares worth around $83.34 Million, which represents about 3.84% of the total shares outstanding.