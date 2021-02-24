In the last trading session, 2,581,240 shares of the Rush Street Interactive, Inc.(NYSE:RSI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.29, and it changed around -$1.64 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.34 Billion. RSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.55, offering almost -62.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.62% since then. We note from Rush Street Interactive, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 982.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 Million.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RSI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI): Trading Information

Although RSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.28 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.25% year-to-date, but still down -0.1485 over the last five days. On the other hand, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) is -0.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.22 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 70.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RSI is forecast to be at a low of $23 and a high of $35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +114.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.