In today’s recent session, 4,769,599 shares of the Royal Caribbean Group(NYSE:RCL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $96.6, and it changed around $6.55 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.91 Billion. RCL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $96.73, offering almost -0.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 80.07% since then. We note from Royal Caribbean Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.72 Million.

Royal Caribbean Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended RCL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Royal Caribbean Group is expected to report earnings per share of -$4.8 for the current quarter.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL): Trading Information Today

Instantly RCL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $96.50 on Wednesday, Feb 24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.28% year-to-date, but still up 0.2721 over the last five days. On the other hand, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) is 0.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.2 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.27, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -24.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RCL is forecast to be at a low of $48 and a high of $110. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +13.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -50.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) projections and forecasts

Royal Caribbean Group share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +46.35 percent over the past six months and at a -25.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -224.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 49.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $123.49 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group to make $420.71 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $2.03 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -93.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.2%. Royal Caribbean Group earnings are expected to increase by 4.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.28% of Royal Caribbean Group shares, and 61.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.37%. Royal Caribbean Group stock is held by 822 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.73% of the shares, which is about 21.82 Million shares worth $1.63 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.72% or 19.57 Million shares worth $1.46 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 16527797 shares worth $1.23 Billion, making up 7.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held roughly 7.01 Million shares worth around $523.68 Million, which represents about 3.13% of the total shares outstanding.