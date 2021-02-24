In the last trading session, 1,266,254 shares of the Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.(NASDAQ:EOSE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.26, and it changed around -$0.81 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.11 Billion. EOSE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.95, offering almost -43.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.03% since then. We note from Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 756.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 Million.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE): Trading Information

Although EOSE has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $25.16 on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.0843 over the last five days. On the other hand, Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.86 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.17 day(s).

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.