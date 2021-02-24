In the last trading session, 1,014,109 shares of the Casa Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:CASA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.14, and it changed around -$0.6 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $763.41 Million. CASA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.15, offering almost -43.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.76% since then. We note from Casa Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 634.79 Million.

Casa Systems, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CASA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Casa Systems, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA): Trading Information

Although CASA has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.15 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.48% year-to-date, but still up 0.0055 over the last five days. On the other hand, Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) is 0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CASA is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +31.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) projections and forecasts

Casa Systems, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +82.44 percent over the past six months and at a 10.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +133.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 300% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $92.69 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. to make $100.58 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $83.62 Million and $76.09 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.8%. Casa Systems, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -172.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.71% of Casa Systems, Inc. shares, and 68.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.23%. Casa Systems, Inc. stock is held by 127 institutions, with Summit Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 40.86% of the shares, which is about 34.12 Million shares worth $210.55 Million.

AllianceBernstein, L.P., with 3.79% or 3.17 Million shares worth $19.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Transamerica Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 1018561 shares worth $4.25 Million, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 958.41 Thousand shares worth around $3.86 Million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.