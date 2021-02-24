In the last trading session, 1,205,082 shares of the Azure Power Global Limited(NYSE:AZRE) were traded, and its beta was 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.14, and it changed around $1.18 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.54 Billion. AZRE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.6, offering almost -66.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.92% since then. We note from Azure Power Global Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 385.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 282.18 Million.

Azure Power Global Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AZRE as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Azure Power Global Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE): Trading Information

Instantly AZRE has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $35.05 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.21% year-to-date, but still down -0.0799 over the last five days. On the other hand, Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) is -0.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 190.16 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 47.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AZRE is forecast to be at a low of $37 and a high of $57. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +77.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) projections and forecasts

Azure Power Global Limited share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +40.9 percent over the past six months and at a -25.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +120% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 700% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60.61 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Azure Power Global Limited to make $65.62 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $48.7 Million and $50.94 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.6%. Azure Power Global Limited earnings are expected to increase by 55.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.44% of Azure Power Global Limited shares, and 91.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.72%. Azure Power Global Limited stock is held by 42 institutions, with Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 50.5% of the shares, which is about 24.26 Million shares worth $722.93 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 5.87% or 2.82 Million shares worth $83.98 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.