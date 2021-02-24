In the last trading session, 1,405,079 shares of the Leslie’s, Inc.(NASDAQ:LESL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $24, and it changed around -$0.54 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.49 Billion. LESL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.84, offering almost -36.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.21% since then. We note from Leslie’s, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 Million.

Leslie’s, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended LESL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Leslie’s, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.85, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 24.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LESL is forecast to be at a low of $22 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +66.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Leslie’s, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 40.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.1% per year for the next five years.

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.01% of Leslie’s, Inc. shares, and 27.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.57%. Leslie’s, Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 35.07% of the shares, which is about 65.54 Million shares worth $1.82 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.77% or 8.92 Million shares worth $247.56 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4543450 shares worth $126.08 Million, making up 2.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held roughly 1.39 Million shares worth around $38.64 Million, which represents about 0.75% of the total shares outstanding.