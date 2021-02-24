In the last trading session, 8,311,412 shares of the KE Holdings Inc.(NYSE:BEKE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $70.56, and it changed around -$6.13 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $83.18 Billion. BEKE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.4, offering almost -12.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.95% since then. We note from KE Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.68 Million.

KE Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended BEKE as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. KE Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE): Trading Information

Although BEKE has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $76.92 on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.0376 over the last five days. On the other hand, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.33 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.08 day(s).

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. KE Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -69.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.58% per year for the next five years.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.9% of KE Holdings Inc. shares, and 14.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.52%. KE Holdings Inc. stock is held by 234 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.98% of the shares, which is about 17.63 Million shares worth $1.09 Billion.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd, with 1.23% or 10.96 Million shares worth $674.78 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4457516 shares worth $274.32 Million, making up 0.5% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held roughly 4.36 Million shares worth around $268.2 Million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.