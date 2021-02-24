In the last trading session, 1,115,295 shares of the KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:KALV) were traded, and its beta was 2.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $34, and it changed around -$2.25 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $820.2 Million. KALV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45, offering almost -32.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.5% since then. We note from KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 593.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 925.1 Million.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KALV as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.61 for the current quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV): Trading Information

Although KALV has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $40.85 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.79% year-to-date, but still down -0.1924 over the last five days. On the other hand, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) is 1.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 513.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.71, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 63.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KALV is forecast to be at a low of $48 and a high of $61. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +79.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) projections and forecasts

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +155.64 percent over the past six months and at a 48.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -17.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -83.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -78.6%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.1%. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -18.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.06% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 96.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.81%. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 111 institutions, with Sv Health Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.58% of the shares, which is about 1.72 Million shares worth $32.65 Million.

Eventide Asset Management LLC, with 9.36% or 1.68 Million shares worth $31.9 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1680000 shares worth $21.15 Million, making up 9.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 805.75 Thousand shares worth around $15.3 Million, which represents about 4.49% of the total shares outstanding.