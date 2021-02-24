In the last trading session, 3,650,233 shares of the Kadmon Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:KDMN) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.63, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $793.25 Million. KDMN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.73, offering almost -23.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.32% since then. We note from Kadmon Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 Million.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KDMN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN): Trading Information

Although KDMN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.16- on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.11% year-to-date, but still down -0.0096 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.87 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 124.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KDMN is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +180.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 72.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) projections and forecasts

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +6.32 percent over the past six months and at a 9.46% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.1%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -77.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 59.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $450Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. to make $550Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $4.4 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -89.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.7%. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 17.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. shares, and 96.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.68%. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 171 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.18% of the shares, which is about 15.71 Million shares worth $65.2 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.72% or 14.92 Million shares worth $61.93 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 6604593 shares worth $27.41 Million, making up 3.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.98 Million shares worth around $19.54 Million, which represents about 2.91% of the total shares outstanding.