In the last trading session, 1,445,013 shares of the Jaws Acquisition Corp.(NYSE:JWS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.85, and it changed around -$0.02 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.28 Billion. JWS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.43, offering almost -17.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.33% since then. We note from Jaws Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 755.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 Million.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended JWS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS): Trading Information

Although JWS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.73 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.11% year-to-date, but still down -0.0401 over the last five days. On the other hand, Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) is 0% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.05 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.74 day(s).

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Jaws Acquisition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Jaws Acquisition Corp. shares, and 81.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.22%. Jaws Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 73 institutions, with ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.3% of the shares, which is about 10.56 Million shares worth $141.55 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 11.5% or 7.93 Million shares worth $106.37 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Central Investment Port-U.S. Equity Central Fd and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1280000 shares worth $17.16 Million, making up 1.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held roughly 1.23 Million shares worth around $14.08 Million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.