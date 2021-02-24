In today’s recent session, 1,989,565 shares of the Iron Mountain Incorporated(NYSE:IRM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.17, and it changed around $2.07 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.85 Billion. IRM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.32, offering almost -20.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.54% since then. We note from Iron Mountain Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.86 Million.

Iron Mountain Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IRM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Iron Mountain Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM): Trading Information Today

Instantly IRM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $33.85 on Wednesday, Feb 24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.0318 over the last five days. On the other hand, Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.98 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.2, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -8.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IRM is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $38. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +11.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.04 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated to make $1.06 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.08 Billion and $1.07 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.7%. Iron Mountain Incorporated earnings are expected to decrease by -27.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.7% per year for the next five years.

IRM Dividend Yield

Iron Mountain Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.71 percent and its annual dividend per share was $2.47. It is important to note, however, that the 7.71% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 6.93% per year.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.98% of Iron Mountain Incorporated shares, and 86.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.2%. Iron Mountain Incorporated stock is held by 828 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 16.78% of the shares, which is about 48.36 Million shares worth $1.43 Billion.

Capital World Investors, with 10.1% or 29.11 Million shares worth $858.26 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 16346200 shares worth $481.89 Million, making up 5.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 12.69 Million shares worth around $330.76 Million, which represents about 4.4% of the total shares outstanding.