In the last trading session, 2,110,604 shares of the InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.(NYSE:IPV) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.08, and it changed around -$3.01 or -0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $499.37 Million. IPV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.83, offering almost -35.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.1% since then. We note from InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 Million.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended IPV as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV): Trading Information

Although IPV has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.78 on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.11% year-to-date, but still down -0.0596 over the last five days. On the other hand, InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) is 0% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 224.52 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 122.69 day(s).

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.25% of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. shares, and 61.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.1%. InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 48 institutions, with Karpus Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.1% of the shares, which is about 1.89 Million shares worth $18.95 Million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with 6.01% or 1.87 Million shares worth $18.66 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.