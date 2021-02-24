In the last trading session, 1,551,855 shares of the Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ICPT) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.12, and it changed around -$1.74 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $927.75 Million. ICPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $98.03, offering almost -248.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.43% since then. We note from Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 639.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 Million.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended ICPT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.47 for the current quarter.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT): Trading Information

Although ICPT has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $32.32 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 13%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.0947 over the last five days. On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.96 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.13, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 78.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ICPT is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $106. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +276.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) projections and forecasts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.67 percent over the past six months and at a 24.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +50.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $85.01 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to make $84.25 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $71.5 Million and $72.65 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.4%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -0.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -8.89% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.7% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 88.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.26%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 280 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.6% of the shares, which is about 3.5 Million shares worth $86.39 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.57% or 2.83 Million shares worth $69.88 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2037658 shares worth $50.33 Million, making up 6.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund held roughly 1.87 Million shares worth around $46.12 Million, which represents about 5.66% of the total shares outstanding.