In today’s recent session, 8,066,775 shares of the Intel Corporation(NASDAQ:INTC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.5, and it changed around $0.38 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $249.87 Billion. INTC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.11, offering almost -5.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.09% since then. We note from Intel Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 25.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 39.07 Million.

Intel Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 8 out of 41 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended INTC as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Intel Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC): Trading Information Today

Instantly INTC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $63.26 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.23% year-to-date, but still down -0.0082 over the last five days. On the other hand, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 57.83 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.87, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 3.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INTC is forecast to be at a low of $40 and a high of $90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +46.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -34.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Intel Corporation (INTC) projections and forecasts

Intel Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +24.03 percent over the past six months and at a -6.6% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.6%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -23.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -8.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.9%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 31 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.54 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 31 analysts expect Intel Corporation to make $17.48 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.83 Billion and $19.73 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.2%. Intel Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 4.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.43% per year for the next five years.

INTC Dividend Yield

Intel Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 21 – April 26, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.27 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.39. It is important to note, however, that the 2.27% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.58% per year.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Intel Corporation shares, and 66.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.44%. Intel Corporation stock is held by 3247 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.35% of the shares, which is about 339.14 Million shares worth $16.9 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.62% or 309.41 Million shares worth $15.41 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Parnassus Core Equity Fund and Parnassus Endeavor Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 267000000 shares worth $13.32 Billion, making up 6.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Parnassus Endeavor Fund held roughly 148.06 Million shares worth around $7.38 Billion, which represents about 3.64% of the total shares outstanding.