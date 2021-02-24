In today’s recent session, 8,522,075 shares of the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited(NYSE:TEVA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.39, and it changed around $0.78 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.5 Billion. TEVA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.49, offering almost -18.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.13% since then. We note from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.43 Million.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended TEVA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA): Trading Information Today

Instantly TEVA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.30 on Wednesday, Feb 24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.17% year-to-date, but still down -0.0009 over the last five days. On the other hand, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is -0.1% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.62 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.22, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 7.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TEVA is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $17. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +49.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) projections and forecasts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +7.28 percent over the past six months and at a 2.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.5%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -22.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.2%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.01 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited to make $4.04 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $4.36 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -297.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.6% per year for the next five years.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.02% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, and 51.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.32%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock is held by 631 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.92% of the shares, which is about 130.14 Million shares worth $1.26 Billion.

Capital World Investors, with 4.84% or 52.88 Million shares worth $510.29 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 56134536 shares worth $541.7 Million, making up 5.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 49.38 Million shares worth around $476.52 Million, which represents about 4.52% of the total shares outstanding.