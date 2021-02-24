In the last trading session, 1,028,511 shares of the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:MRVI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.81, and it changed around -$0.95 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.45 Billion. MRVI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.79, offering almost -15.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.01% since then. We note from Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 677.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 Million.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MRVI as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRVI is forecast to be at a low of $31 and a high of $39. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +18.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 52.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. shares, and 49.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.29%. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with GTCR LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 33.97% of the shares, which is about 27.65 Million shares worth $775.48 Million.

D1 Capital Partners, LP, with 7.29% or 5.93 Million shares worth $166.34 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund and MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1725055 shares worth $48.39 Million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.47 Million shares worth around $41.28 Million, which represents about 1.8% of the total shares outstanding.