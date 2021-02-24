In the last trading session, 3,296,418 shares of the ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.(NASDAQ:ACTC) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.95, and it changed around -$1.3 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $761.39 Million. ACTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.06, offering almost -41.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.63% since then. We note from ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.89 Million.
ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ACTC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.
ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)’s Biggest Investors
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with 4.5% or 1.25 Million shares worth $13.85 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 170608 shares worth $1.89 Million, making up 0.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. held roughly 94.94 Thousand shares worth around $1.05 Million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.