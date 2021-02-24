In the last trading session, 2,002,171 shares of the Agile Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:AGRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.94, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $257.54 Million. AGRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.89, offering almost -32.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.08% since then. We note from Agile Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 Million.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AGRX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 165.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGRX is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +240.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 104.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.2%. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 34.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.98% of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 49.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.3%. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 107 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 18.21% of the shares, which is about 15.92 Million shares worth $45.69 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.86% or 5.12 Million shares worth $14.7 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 2245435 shares worth $6.83 Million, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.58 Million shares worth around $4.55 Million, which represents about 1.81% of the total shares outstanding.