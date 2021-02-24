HyreCar Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended HYRE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. HyreCar Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 54.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYRE is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +78.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) projections and forecasts

HyreCar Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +173.08 percent over the past six months and at a 23.6% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +48.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.84 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect HyreCar Inc. to make $7.32 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.9 Million and $5.78 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. HyreCar Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 31.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.14% of HyreCar Inc. shares, and 34.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.95%. HyreCar Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Lynrock Lake LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.07% of the shares, which is about 1.23 Million shares worth $8.82 Million.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC, with 4.79% or 973.81 Thousand shares worth $6.95 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 300309 shares worth $2.13 Million, making up 1.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 238.99 Thousand shares worth around $752.83 Thousand, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.