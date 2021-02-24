In the last trading session, 1,001,610 shares of the Huami Corporation(NYSE:HMI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.68, and it changed around -$0.86 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.03 Billion. HMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.25, offering almost -21.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.54% since then. We note from Huami Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 532.86 Million.

Huami Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HMI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Huami Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter.

Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI): Trading Information

Although HMI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.9% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.25 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.41% year-to-date, but still down -0.1203 over the last five days. On the other hand, Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 915.85 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.72 day(s).

Huami Corporation (HMI) projections and forecasts

Huami Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +25.13 percent over the past six months. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -53.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 83.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $335.98 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Huami Corporation to make $181.24 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $301.7 Million and $155.53 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Huami Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 343.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.96% per year for the next five years.

Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.82% of Huami Corporation shares, and 94.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.95%. Huami Corporation stock is held by 90 institutions, with Wells Fargo & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 53.33% of the shares, which is about 6.13 Million shares worth $72.67 Million.

FIL LTD, with 17.82% or 2.05 Million shares worth $24.29 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Templeton Global Investment Tr-Templeton Emerging Markets Small Cap Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2119291 shares worth $25.11 Million, making up 18.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Templeton Global Investment Tr-Templeton Emerging Markets Small Cap Fd held roughly 720.77 Thousand shares worth around $9.26 Million, which represents about 6.27% of the total shares outstanding.