In the last trading session, 3,163,475 shares of the GigCapital3, Inc.(NYSE:GIK) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.81, and it changed around -$0.89 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $331.7 Million. GIK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.36, offering almost -35.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.58% since then. We note from GigCapital3, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 Million.

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK): Trading Information

Although GIK has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.5% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.90 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.083 over the last five days. On the other hand, GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) is -0.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.19 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).

GigCapital3, Inc. (GIK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. GigCapital3, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of GigCapital3, Inc. shares, and 45.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.16%. GigCapital3, Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.26% of the shares, which is about 844.43 Thousand shares worth $11.13 Million.

Omni Partners LLP, with 3.08% or 798.81 Thousand shares worth $10.53 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 360000 shares worth $3.58 Million, making up 1.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held roughly 310.67 Thousand shares worth around $3.09 Million, which represents about 1.2% of the total shares outstanding.