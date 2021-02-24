In the last trading session, 468,236 shares of the RCM Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:RCMT) were traded, and its beta was 2.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.05, and it changed around -$0.64 or -0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.41 Million. RCMT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.49, offering almost -208.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.81% since then. We note from RCM Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 Million.

RCM Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RCMT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. RCM Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT): Trading Information

Although RCMT has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.29- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.96% year-to-date, but still down -0.2212 over the last five days. On the other hand, RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) is 0.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 102.6 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 70.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -25.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RCMT is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -25.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) projections and forecasts

RCM Technologies, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +114.29 percent over the past six months and at a -283.87% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.1%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -100% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 106.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -23.6%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.71 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect RCM Technologies, Inc. to make $41.5 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $48.55 Million and $45.03 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -24.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.2%. RCM Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 13.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.52% of RCM Technologies, Inc. shares, and 24.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.73%. RCM Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.67% of the shares, which is about 678.08 Thousand shares worth $1.4 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 4.76% or 568.95 Thousand shares worth $1.18 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 156919 shares worth $221.24 Thousand, making up 1.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held roughly 146.9 Thousand shares worth around $186.56 Thousand, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.