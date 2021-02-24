In today’s recent session, 1,530,771 shares of the PubMatic, Inc.(NASDAQ:PUBM) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $56.6, and it changed around $10.44 or 0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.63 Billion. PUBM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.84, offering almost -11.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.39% since then. We note from PubMatic, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 418.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 841.6 Million.

PubMatic, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PUBM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. PubMatic, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -5.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PUBM is forecast to be at a low of $34 and a high of $63. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +11.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -39.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. PubMatic, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s Biggest Investors

Blackrock Inc., with 11.87% or 700.59 Thousand shares worth $19.59 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan U.S. Small Company Fund and RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 49453 shares worth $1.38 Million, making up 0.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund held roughly 40.58 Thousand shares worth around $1.13 Million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.