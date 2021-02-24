In the last trading session, 1,181,175 shares of the Piedmont Lithium Limited(NASDAQ:PLL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.7, and it changed around -$0.88 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $789.43 Million. PLL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.7, offering almost -19.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.82% since then. We note from Piedmont Lithium Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 691.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 Million.

Piedmont Lithium Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PLL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Piedmont Lithium Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL): Trading Information

Although PLL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $61.50 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.1% year-to-date, but still down -0.0795 over the last five days. On the other hand, Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 928.55 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 875.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.63, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 3.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLL is forecast to be at a low of $39 and a high of $75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +34.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Piedmont Lithium Limited earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.24% of Piedmont Lithium Limited shares, and 0.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.85%. Piedmont Lithium Limited stock is held by 13 institutions, with Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.15% of the shares, which is about 600Thousand shares worth $15.93 Million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 0.05% or 192.2 Thousand shares worth $5.1 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Van Eck Global Hard Assets Fund and Principal Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 53400 shares worth $1.42 Million, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Small Cap Fund held roughly 37.6 Thousand shares worth around $1.05 Million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.