In the last trading session, 1,182,198 shares of the Midatech Pharma plc(NASDAQ:MTP) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.37, and it changed around -$0.41 or -0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.57 Million. MTP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.07, offering almost -198.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.862, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.63% since then. We note from Midatech Pharma plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 913.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 892.02 Million.

Midatech Pharma plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MTP as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Midatech Pharma plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP): Trading Information

Although MTP has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.11- on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.27% year-to-date, but still down -0.1771 over the last five days. On the other hand, Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 108.82 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1574.74, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 66344.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTP is forecast to be at a low of $1574.74 and a high of $1574.74. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +66344.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 66344.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Midatech Pharma plc earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of Midatech Pharma plc shares, and 3.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.08%. Midatech Pharma plc stock is held by 11 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.42% of the shares, which is about 179.5 Thousand shares worth $335.67 Thousand.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.67% or 84.7 Thousand shares worth $158.38 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.