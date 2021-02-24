In the last trading session, 1,072,718 shares of the COMPASS Pathways plc(NASDAQ:CMPS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $51.43, and it changed around -$6.07 or -0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.85 Billion. CMPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.69, offering almost -19.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.23% since then. We note from COMPASS Pathways plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 682.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 398.46 Million.

COMPASS Pathways plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CMPS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. COMPASS Pathways plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.05 for the current quarter.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 26.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CMPS is forecast to be at a low of $50 and a high of $80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +55.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. COMPASS Pathways plc earnings are expected to decrease by -48.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of COMPASS Pathways plc shares, and 16.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.08%. COMPASS Pathways plc stock is held by 43 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.92% of the shares, which is about 1.05 Million shares worth $49.9 Million.

Founders Fund VII Management, LLC, with 1.55% or 557.76 Thousand shares worth $26.57 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 183720 shares worth $6.41 Million, making up 0.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund held roughly 93.74 Thousand shares worth around $3Million, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.