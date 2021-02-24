In the last trading session, 2,243,806 shares of the Colonnade Acquisition Corp.(NYSE:CLA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.8, and it changed around -$0.5 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $345Million. CLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.73, offering almost -28.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.87% since then. We note from Colonnade Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 Million.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CLA as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (CLA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. shares, and 18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18%. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 3 institutions, with EJF Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.32% of the shares, which is about 1.06 Million shares worth $14.37 Million.

Spring Creek Capital LLC, with 4.57% or 914Thousand shares worth $12.34 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd and Putnam PanAgora Market Neutral Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 10088 shares worth $99.37 Thousand, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam PanAgora Market Neutral Fd held roughly 2.7 Thousand shares worth around $26.6 Thousand, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.