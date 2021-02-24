In the last trading session, 2,884,694 shares of the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:BCLI) were traded, and its beta was 0.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.21, and it changed around -$0.37 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $150.39 Million. BCLI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.95, offering almost -326.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.8, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.74% since then. We note from Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 Million.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BCLI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI): Trading Information

Although BCLI has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.22- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.4112 over the last five days. On the other hand, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) is -0.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.66 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 185.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BCLI is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +185.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 185.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.2%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -0.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.78% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 22.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.39%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 107 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.38% of the shares, which is about 1.92 Million shares worth $8.69 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.63% or 1.3 Million shares worth $5.86 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 670455 shares worth $3.03 Million, making up 1.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 656.53 Thousand shares worth around $11.11 Million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.