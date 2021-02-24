In today’s recent session, 1,341,841 shares of the Flex Ltd.(NASDAQ:FLEX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.42, and it changed around $0.22 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.23 Billion. FLEX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.04, offering almost -8.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.9% since then. We note from Flex Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.02 Million.

Flex Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended FLEX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Flex Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX): Trading Information Today

Instantly FLEX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $19.52 on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.0574 over the last five days. On the other hand, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.96 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.86, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 18.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLEX is forecast to be at a low of $21 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +30.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) projections and forecasts

Flex Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +71.46 percent over the past six months and at a 17.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +28.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 39.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.2%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.82 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Flex Ltd. to make $5.79 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $5.48 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30%. Flex Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 16.65% per year for the next five years.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.59% of Flex Ltd. shares, and 100.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.1%. Flex Ltd. stock is held by 395 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.02% of the shares, which is about 65.02 Million shares worth $1.17 Billion.

Wellington Management Company, LLP, with 10.56% or 52.71 Million shares worth $947.73 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 18763102 shares worth $209.02 Million, making up 3.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund held roughly 18.02 Million shares worth around $323.97 Million, which represents about 3.61% of the total shares outstanding.