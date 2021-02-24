In the last trading session, 1,315,514 shares of the FinServ Acquisition Corp.(NASDAQ:FSRV) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.05, and it changed around -$1.06 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $480.32 Million. FSRV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.65, offering almost -30.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.2, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.87% since then. We note from FinServ Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 482.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 Million.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended FSRV as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV): Trading Information

Although FSRV has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.01 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.2% year-to-date, but still down -0.1597 over the last five days. On the other hand, FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) is -0.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.14 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.97 day(s).

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. FinServ Acquisition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of FinServ Acquisition Corp. shares, and 85.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.14%. FinServ Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 57 institutions, with Iridian Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 17.14% of the shares, which is about 4.4 Million shares worth $54.98 Million.

Suvretta Capital Management, LLC, with 8.18% or 2.1 Million shares worth $26.25 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 333334 shares worth $3.34 Million, making up 1.3% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund held roughly 18.99 Thousand shares worth around $190.46 Thousand, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.