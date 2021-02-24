In the last trading session, 1,701,403 shares of the Fate Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:FATE) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $95.48, and it changed around -$5.48 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.82 Billion. FATE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $121.16, offering almost -26.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.46% since then. We note from Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 Million.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended FATE as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.39 for the current quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE): Trading Information

Although FATE has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $118.1 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.05% year-to-date, but still down -0.0588 over the last five days. On the other hand, Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.08 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $97.81, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FATE is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $135. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +41.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -68.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) projections and forecasts

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +164.34 percent over the past six months and at a -30.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.1%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -5.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 91.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.87 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. to make $5.06 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.8 Million and $2.52 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 73.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 101.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.6%. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -21.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.79% of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 100.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.73%. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 298 institutions, with Redmile Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.48% of the shares, which is about 12.63 Million shares worth $1.15 Billion.

FMR, LLC, with 8.72% or 7.6 Million shares worth $691.51 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2886513 shares worth $262.47 Million, making up 3.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 2.07 Million shares worth around $187.83 Million, which represents about 2.37% of the total shares outstanding.